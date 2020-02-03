New gallery in town: The Guild’s Gutman Gallery to launch in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans, best known for producing the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, will be launching its very own fine arts gallery and shop on Feb. 14.

Located at 118 N. 4th Ave., the Gutman Gallery -- named after the founding director of The Guild, Vic Gutman -- will feature rotating art exhibitions, a gallery shop and will act as an event space for arts classes and workshops for the local community.

Members of the public are invited to the gallery’s grand opening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Its topical inaugural exhibition is called Amor: Looking Through the Eyes of Love. Visitors will be able to buy works from the exhibition in the gallery shop while enjoying light refreshments and sweets from local partners Sweet Heather Anne, Wingman Water, Mighty Good Coffee and more.

According to the nonprofit, the Gutman Gallery was established to provide its member artists with marketing opportunities. Described as an “inclusive fine arts space,” the Gutman Gallery will feature juried exhibitions from both Guild members and non-members.

"Mine" by Chuck Wimmer. (Chuck Wimmer)

“Gutman Gallery is an authentic and high quality space where our artists can connect with art enthusiasts and novice collectors alike,” Karen Delhey, executive director of The Guild said in a statement. “The space offers a great opportunity to showcase quality work from our top artists. Gutman Gallery is the new place in Ann Arbor to get an exquisite piece of art for your home or purchase a unique gift for a loved one this Valentine’s day or anytime of the year!”

Its gallery shop will allow visitors to purchase work from member artists year-round, as opposed to seasonal art fairs. This gives the artists an opportunity to sell in a permanent space and receive a large percentage of their sales.

Vic Gutman graduated from the University of Michigan in 1974. At the request of the university, he co-founded the Free Fair -- what would become the Summer Art Fair -- and ran the event in 1971, 1973 and 1974. In 1973, he established the Michigan Guild or Artists and Artisans.

In 1978, Gutman founded Vic Gutman & Associates, Inc., a community event management and marketing organization which has a strong focus on servicing nonprofits.

Regular hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the grand opening, visit the event’s Facebook page.

For more information about the Gutman Gallery, visit www.theguild.org/gutman_gallery.