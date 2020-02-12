Ann Arbor group supporting decriminalization of psychedelics to hold fundraiser

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Feb. 20, Decriminalize Nature Ann Arbor will hold a fundraiser at Lo-Fi Bar to raise money for its efforts towards the decriminalization of entheogenic plants.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the grassroots campaign will host a silent auction and raffle, along with special guests. According to a press release, there will also be drink specials, free food and live music from Brennan Andes & Friends.

Entheogenic plants, like peyote, psilocybin “magic” mushrooms, ayahuasca and mescaline, are known for their psychedelic or hallucinogenic effects.

Currently lobbying the Ann Arbor City Council, the group’s fundraiser will be used as a way to bolster the efforts of the campaign and to demonstrate community support.

“Entheogenic plants have been shown to address substance abuse, addiction, recidivism, trauma, post-traumatic stress symptoms, chronic depression, severe anxiety, end-of-life anxiety, grief, and cluster headaches,” said Julie Barron, president of Michigan Psychedelic Society in the press release.

“Many members of our community suffer from these issues while also lacking access to healthcare. We feel that decriminalizing these substances will give residents of Ann Arbor more options for dealing with these issues.”

Similarly to efforts in Denver, Colorado and Oakland, California, Decriminalize Nature Ann Arbor has written a proposed resolution that seeks to lower the priority of these plants for law enforcement within city limits.

See the full proposal here.

Items being auctioned include a four-night stay in Boyne City as well as gifts and gift certificates from Om of Medicine, Bloom City Club, Blue Sage Health Consulting, Transpersonal Michigan, Soltara Healing Center Costa Rica, Stone Lotus Cannabis Consulting and Awakened Provisions.

Tickets to the event cost $20 and can be bought online.

Lo-Fi Bar is at 220 S. Main Street.