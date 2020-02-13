Never-before-seen PFAS documentary showing at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater Feb. 19

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Theater will be screening the premiere of “No Defense: The U.S. Government’s War on Water,” a new documentary exploring the PFAS contamination crisis in the lakeside community of Oscoda, Michigan on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Nearly 10 years ago, the decommissioned Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda Township was found to have polluted the area with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.” Five public health warnings were issued after the contamination was publicly reported.

“No Defense” features extensive interviews with the people most affected by the chemicals.

The documentary is directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sara Ganim, who broke the story that former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused dozens of young boys he met through a charity he founded. The film is produced by Emmy award-winning journalist Lennart Bourin.

The exclusive preview at the Michigan Theater will be followed by a panel discussion with Ganim and Bourin from 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Complimentary tickets can be reserved here.