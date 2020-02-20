U-M, Ann Arbor synchronized skating teams to host free exhibition Sunday at Yost

ANN ARBOR – Four synchronized skating teams from Ann Arbor qualified for this year’s U.S. National Championships in Providence, Rhode Island, and ahead of the competition will be hosting a National Send-Off Exhibition at Yost Ice Arena at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The annual event is free and open to the public and will feature skaters ages 10 to 22 as they prepare to compete on the national stage. The show will run for approximately 45 minutes.

Teams include the Junior Hockettes (ages 16-20), the University of Michigan collegiate team, the Novice Hockettes (ages 12-17) and the Juvenile Hockettes (ages 10-13).

Expect to see high-energy programs with Hawaiian, Beatles and women’s rights themes.

Synchronized skating was invented in Ann Arbor and features teams of skaters who dance in unison on ice, performing various jumps and lifts.

The event is family-friendly and will give the skaters a chance to perform in front of a hometown crowd before heading to Nationals next week.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!