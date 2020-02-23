Literati presents author Colum McCann on Friday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, Literati Bookstore will welcome Irish author Colum McCann to Ann Arbor at the First United Methodist Church.

Presented in conversation with author Julie Buntin, McCann will discuss his latest novel “Apeirogon” -- a novel about two men who lose their daughters to conflict in Israel and Palestine.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a question-and-answer session with audience members and book signing.

The event is free and open to the public but general admission tickets are required. Register for tickets here.

Book bundle tickets cost $29.68 and include a hard copy of “Apeirogon,” reserved general admission seating at the front of the venue and priority status for the book-signing line. A copy of “Apeirogon” is required for the line.

Copies of the novel and some of McCann’s previous works will be available for sale at the event.

An international bestselling author, McCann has received the National Book Award, the International Dublin Impac Prize and a Chevalier des Arts et Lettres from the French government as well as many other international awards and honors. He has authored seven novels and three short stories and received an Oscar nomination for his short film “Everything in This Country Must.” McCann’s works of fiction have been published in over 40 languages.

Literati Bookstore will present Colum McCann on Feb. 28. (right photo credit: Elizabeth Eagle, 2019) (Literati Bookstore)

Here is more about “Apeirogon” from McCann’s website:

“Colum McCann's most ambitious work to date, Apeirogon--named for a shape with a countably infinite number of sides--is a tour de force concerning friendship, love, loss, and belonging.

Bassam Aramin is Palestinian. Rami Elhanan is Israeli. They inhabit a world of conflict that colors every aspect of their daily lives, from the roads they are allowed to drive on, to the schools their daughters, Abir and Smadar, each attend, to the checkpoints, both physical and emotional, they must negotiate.

Their worlds shift irreparably after ten-year-old Abir is killed by a rubber bullet and thirteen-year-old Smadar becomes the victim of suicide bombers. When Bassam and Rami learn of each other's stories, they recognize the loss that connects them and they attempt to use their grief as a weapon for peace.

McCann crafts Apeirogon out of a universe of fictional and nonfictional material. He crosses centuries and continents, stitching together time, art, history, nature, and politics in a tale both heartbreaking and hopeful. Musical, cinematic, muscular, delicate, and soaring, Apeirogon is a novel for our time.”

The First United Methodist Church is at 120 S. State Street.