Ann Arbor District Library’s Traverwood branch set to reopen Monday after renovations

ANN ARBOR – Good news, northsiders.

The Ann Arbor District Library’s Traverwood branch is nearly complete after roughly 11 weeks of renovations, including new carpet, refinished wood floors and repainted walls. All-new computers and iPads have been installed and a brand-new 10-person meeting room called the Emerald Room will now be available for public use.

It will reopen on Monday.

The Traverwood renovations follow updates at both the Malletts Creek and Pittsfield branches as the library overhauls is system and makes refreshes its spaces and tech.

Brand-new iPads are seen in the children's area of AADL's Traverwood branch on Feb. 28, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

“All the branches are re-furbished and new," said AADL communications and marketing manager Rich Retyi. "Meeting rooms were added because that’s been a popular thing that we’ve seen from Downtown and Westgate. So, we added meeting rooms to all of these spots that are bookable.”

Meeting rooms at all branches may be booked two hours in advance. To book, visit www.aadl.org/rooms.

New glass panels close off the brand-new computer lab at the Ann Arbor District Library Traverwood branch. (Meredith Bruckner)

New location map of the Traverwood branch. (Ann Arbor District Library)

Traverwood is the latest library to undergo AADL’s new categorization of collections.

How the new categories work, according to a release:

“Just look for the signs to lead you to the section you’re looking for. We know this is a big change, but we’ve found that this approach makes the collection more accessible to more people and results in more readers finding more books that they didn’t know existed.”

Collections are now labeled by category, which AADL hopes will help the public discover more items. (Meredith Bruckner)

“Now we’ve got a system that’s awesome," said Retyi. "We hope everybody will re-discover their branch, find something new or find a new place to go.”