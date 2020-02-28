University of Michigan Artificial Intelligence Lab to discuss chatbots, conversational technology March 13

ANN ARBOR, MIch. – On March 13, the University of Michigan Artificial Intelligence Lab will discuss advancements made within chatbot technology at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library.

Highlighting the lab’s own “Audrey,” an experimental conversation socialbot, U-M professors Nikola Banovic and David Jurgens and Data Science graduate student Chung Hoon Hong, will define conversational artificial intelligence and discuss key changes in recent technology.

The 7:00 p.m. discussion will also touch on potential applications and benefits of conversational AI and be moderated by Professor Rada Mihalcea, director of Michigan AI.

Currently, the U-M is in the process of developing “Audrey” for Amazon’s “Alexa Prize Socialbot Grand Challenge,” an international competition to develop AI capable of holding a 20-minute conversation. Advised by Banovic and Jurgens, the competition team is comprised of 12 members lead by Hoon Hong.

The discussion is free and open to the public. Register here.

AADL’s downtown branch is at 343 S. 5th Avenue.