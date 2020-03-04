Dance for Democracy at the University of Michigan Museum of Art March 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After casting your ballot next Tuesday, celebrate democracy at the University of Michigan Museum of Art from 9 p.m. to midnight.

An evening dance-a-thon, the “2020 Dance for Democracy” event will bring together students from different political leanings to discuss democratic engagement, provide election process education and bolster the Big Ten Voting Challenge.

On top of get-out-the-vote activities, there will also be live music from Ann Arbor and Detroit bands.

Here is the anticipated schedule:

9 p.m. -- DJ E. Reid with Kultur Grenade

10 p.m. -- the Kelseys

11 p.m. -- Sabbatical Bob

The night of dance is being offered in connection with the “Cullen Washington, Jr.: The Public Square“ exhibition which explores critiques of a democratic society.

Photo from the Vote! 2018 Fashion Show. Courtesy of the University of Michigan Museum of Art. (Mark Gjukich)

“Dance for Democracy” is a part of the Vote 2020 Initiative, an ongoing project spanning across several U-M organizations intended to bring public programs, exhibitions and events to campus so as to help voters make educated choices for the Presidential Election in November.

Find more Vote 2020 events here.

While “Dance for Democracy” is geared towards students, it is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Apse and is a collaborative effort of the UMMA, the U-M Ginsberg Center, the U-M School of Music, Theatre & Dance and the U-M Residential College.

The UMMA is at 525 S. State Street.