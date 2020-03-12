University of Michigan regent says he was molested by former school physician

ANN ARBOR – The chair of University of Michigan’s Board of Regents, Ron Weiser, has come forward to share that he, too, was abused by former university physician Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

The U-M alum was a wrestler from 1963-67.

Weiser, a former real estate developer, is one of U-M’s top donors, having donated more than $100 million to the school with his wife, Eileen.

“We must encourage survivors to come forward and tell their story and protect their privacy,” Weiser told The Detroit News. “Part of that story is that I am a survivor, and I experienced abuse by Dr. Anderson.”

More than 100 complaints have been reported to the university since mid-February when allegations of sexual abuse came to light against the now-deceased Anderson.

Former male student-athletes, students and non-students have provided accounts of abuse in Anderson’s exam room, which often detail unnecessary rectal and genital examinations and fondling. Athletes would report to Anderson for sports-related injuries for decades.

According to testimony from Tad Deluca, the whistleblower in the case, the physician was commonly referred to by student athletes as Dr. “Drop Your Drawers” Anderson.

Anderson worked at the university from 1963 to 2003. He died in 2008.

Weiser, 75, said he has no plans to take legal action against the school and will not recuse himself from any decisions that may have to be made by the Board of Regents on the matter.

“It happened a long time ago, but we have to make sure it never happens again,” Weiser told The Detroit News. “We have to have an investigation to do that, and that’s what’s going on right now."

