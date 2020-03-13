Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Ann Arbor park facilities closed through April 5

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Farmers Market facility and city park recreational facilities will be closed through April 5.

According to a news release made by the City of Ann Arbor the closure will start Saturday, March 14, and is being done to mitigate risks regarding COVD-19.

A Facebook post on the Ann Arbor Farmers Market page confirms the closure.

Park facility recreational events are canceled but the parks themselves are not closed.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will be held as planned but members of the public are encouraged to attend digitally through live-streamed meetings.

See the full release here.

