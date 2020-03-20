Cinetopia Film Festival moves to August over coronavirus concerns

ANN ARBOR – The Cinetopia Film Festival announced it has rescheduled its dates to later in the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally slated for May 8-17, the festival will now take place Aug. 21-30.

“We are very appreciative of all the support we have received from our partners and sponsors as we made this difficult decision, and we understand how lucky we are to be able to reschedule Cinetopia," said festival director Sarah Escalante in a statement.

"Our current concern is for the health and safety of our local communities and we know this is the right decision. We look forward to presenting this year’s festival in August, when we can once again come together to enjoy film and conversation as a community.”

The festival’s special programming will also move to August, including:

Cinetopia-Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival: Aug. 23-27

A2 Tech Film Showcase: Aug. 28

All tickets and passes already scheduled will be honored for the new dates.

Cinetopia passes can be purchased here.

Have questions or concerns? Contact info@cinetopiafestival.org.

