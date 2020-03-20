Gifts of Art concerts at Ann Arbor’s University Hospital canceled for April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Gifts of Art program at Michigan Medicine has canceled its free Thursday concert series at the University of Michigan Hospital for the month of April.

Due to the novel coronavirus, the Life Sciences Orchestra spring concert and several other Gifts of Art music programs have been suspended.

Below is the full message from the Gifts of Art website:

"COVID-19 Special Message

Following best practice guidelines in response to the novel coronavirus, the Gifts of Art program has suspended all bedside services until further notice, including Bedside Art, Bedside Music, Story Studio and the Art Cart. In addition, the Life Sciences Orchestra spring concert, Gifts of Art Thursday concert series, and Music While You Wait performances have been cancelled. The safety of our patients, staff and community remains our highest priority at this time."

The Gifts of Art program is a comprehensive music and art program that brings concerts and art exhibits to Michigan Medicine facilities.

