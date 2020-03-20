Michigan Medicine launches same day, in-house COVID-19 testing

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine announced that it has started in-house testing for COVID-19 this week with same day results.

The move allows the health system to sidestep the state’s lab, which was the sole provider of coronavirus testing until about a week ago.

Other hospitals in Metro Detroit -- Beaumont Health in Royal Oak and Henry Ford Health systems -- have developed and launched in-house COVID-19 tests in an effort to ramp up testing efforts to understand just how widespread the virus is in Michigan.

The news comes the same week that Michigan Medicine launched drive-thru COVID-19 screenings in the parking lots of the West Ann Arbor Health Center, Brighton Health Center and Canton Health Center. The service is available by appointment only for Michigan Medicine patients who receive a series of approvals from their doctors and from a nurse-operated hotline.

Michigan Medicine said it will have more information about testing capacity next week.

