U-M Housing offering students refund who move out over coronavirus fears

ANN ARBOR – In a letter sent to undergraduate and graduate students, University of Michigan Housing announced it is offering a $1,200 refund for the 2019-2020 academic year to those who have left -- or plan to leave -- campus over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know many of you already have left campus while others continue to consider your decision given your personal circumstances and the increasing reports of community spread of the virus in the Ann Arbor area,” reads the letter signed by the interim and associate vice presidents for student life.

All students who are moved out of their residence hall or university apartment by 5 p.m. on March 25 are eligible to receive a $1,200 refund.

The refund will be applied to student accounts in April, however students who have already moved out will and filled out the Express Check-Out Form will automatically receive the refund.

In order to ensure timely payments, students are asked to verify that they have direct deposit and permanent address information in Wolverine Access. If no direct deposit information is on file, checks will be mailed to the provided permanent address.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

For more information on move-out procedures and assistance, see information from U-M below:

If you already have left campus and are planning to come back to collect your belongings before March 25, you will have full access to your building with your MCard and room key. Blue Bins and Express Check-Out forms will be available for you at the Community Center.

If you have left campus but plan on coming back to collect your things after March 25, we are here to help. Let us know by emailing us at housing@umich.edu, and we will be in touch to work out a time for you to access the building and get the help – and Blue Bins – you need.

If you already have left campus but aren’t able to come back to collect your belongings, don’t worry, we can help. We will make the arrangements and you won’t have to pay. Just fill out this Housing Pack-Up form, and Housing will have your belongings packed up. They can be stored here on campus at no cost, or delivered to you for an additional shipping fee.

If you already have left campus but would like someone else to collect your belongings, that’s also possible. Fill out this Authorization Form, letting us know who will be collecting your things and the approximate date and time they will be coming.

If you already have paid John’s Pack & Ship to pack up and store your belongings, we are working with John’s Pack & Ship to issue refunds for the packing portion of the expenses.

If you are able to move out by March 25: For any student who is able to move out by March 25, be sure to follow Express Check-Out procedures at your residence hall community center.

You will maintain full access to your building with your MCard and room key through 5 p.m. March 25. Blue Bins and Express Check-Out forms will be available for you at the Community Center.

If you wish to go home and need resources or support to accomplish this, emergency financial assistance is available from the Dean of Student’s Office located on the third floor of the Michigan Union. Staff members on-call can be reached at 734-764-7420.

If you wish to stay in University Housing: For students who wish to remain in University Housing, an email will be sent to you to confirm your plans to stay. University residence halls will remain open for all students who need to remain on campus.

Students staying on campus will be provided with appropriate living arrangements following social distancing recommendations. For safety reasons, some students may need to leave their existing rooms, but will be living in single occupancy rooms.

Boxed-meal service will continue from Michigan Dining.

The Maize and Blue Cupboard will remain open through the end of the semester to provide students with additional food and other personal item resources.

For those moving to new locations within University Housing, assistance will be provided to minimize the impact. Housing staff members will be contacting students via email to confirm your status.