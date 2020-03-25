Here’s how to apply for an Ann Arbor District Library card remotely

ANN ARBOR – Although all of Ann Arbor District Library’s physical locations are closed for the foreseeable future, patrons can still get library cards remotely.

Why apply?

Having a library card unlocks access to AADL’s vast digital resources, which include:

Audiobooks

eBooks

Creativebug video arts and crafts classes

Video streaming -- BBC nature documentaries, anyone?

Consumer Reports database

Genealogy databases and resources

If you live in the Ann Arbor School District, get an AADL Library card remotely, TODAY!



Thousands of reasons to get your Library card, even with our physical locations closed: https://t.co/g3tyASmLTd pic.twitter.com/NONBVxclUx — Ann Arbor District Library (@aadl) March 22, 2020

Who’s eligible?

If you are a resident within the Ann Arbor Public Schools district (with the exception of Northfield Township), or if you are a teacher or a student at AAPS, you are eligible for a free library card.

Not sure where you fall? Use this map to see if your address is in the AADL district.

Here’s how to get a card remotely if you’re in the AADL district:

Download and fill out the library card application

Scan or take a photo of your ID with your address listed, or a school ID or email showing AAPS school affiliation

Email the completed application and proof of address to ask@aadl.org

AADL will send your new library card number via email and will send your physical card in the mail at a later date. Online cards can be used for six months. After your card expires, you’ll need to go to a physical AADL location to get your card extended for another two years.

Not eligible for a free library card?

For those living outside the district, a fee-based card is available for $150 a year.

Applying for a fee-based card is the same as the process listed above. Once you apply, AADL will apply the charge to your new account in the full amount or in 3-month installments of $37.50.

Have questions? Email ask@aadl.org, text 734-327-4200 or call 734-327-4200 from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays.