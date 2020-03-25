Here’s how to apply for an Ann Arbor District Library card remotely
ANN ARBOR – Although all of Ann Arbor District Library’s physical locations are closed for the foreseeable future, patrons can still get library cards remotely.
Why apply?
Having a library card unlocks access to AADL’s vast digital resources, which include:
- Audiobooks
- eBooks
- Creativebug video arts and crafts classes
- Video streaming -- BBC nature documentaries, anyone?
- Consumer Reports database
- Genealogy databases and resources
If you live in the Ann Arbor School District, get an AADL Library card remotely, TODAY!— Ann Arbor District Library (@aadl) March 22, 2020
Thousands of reasons to get your Library card, even with our physical locations closed: https://t.co/g3tyASmLTd pic.twitter.com/NONBVxclUx
Who’s eligible?
If you are a resident within the Ann Arbor Public Schools district (with the exception of Northfield Township), or if you are a teacher or a student at AAPS, you are eligible for a free library card.
Not sure where you fall? Use this map to see if your address is in the AADL district.
Here’s how to get a card remotely if you’re in the AADL district:
- Download and fill out the library card application
- Scan or take a photo of your ID with your address listed, or a school ID or email showing AAPS school affiliation
- Email the completed application and proof of address to ask@aadl.org
AADL will send your new library card number via email and will send your physical card in the mail at a later date. Online cards can be used for six months. After your card expires, you’ll need to go to a physical AADL location to get your card extended for another two years.
Not eligible for a free library card?
For those living outside the district, a fee-based card is available for $150 a year.
Applying for a fee-based card is the same as the process listed above. Once you apply, AADL will apply the charge to your new account in the full amount or in 3-month installments of $37.50.
Have questions? Email ask@aadl.org, text 734-327-4200 or call 734-327-4200 from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
