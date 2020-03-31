Detroit to Ann Arbor bus route to suspend service until further notice

ANN ARBOR – The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan and the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) have announced that express service on the D2A2 connecting Detroit and Ann Arbor will be suspended until further notice starting April 1 due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service started running on March 16 just as the pandemic began to take hold in Michigan. Due to school, business and entertainment venue closures, ridership has dropped.

“We initially reduced service on March 30th in response to Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order to stay home to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, after further review we’ve concluded that suspending this service until further notice is appropriate,” RTA General Manager Matt Webb said in a statement.

“Unlike more established routes provided by DDOT, SMART and AAATA, D2A2 has not been in service long enough to build a strong customer base. We have been encouraged by the demand we initially experienced, and therefore we look forward to resume D2A2 service when the demand for more regular use is expected.”

Regular updates regarding the D2A2 service will be provided on www.d2a2.com.

