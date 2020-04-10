Download these free coloring, activity sheets from Ann Arbor Parks & Rec

ANN ARBOR – As schools closed and a statewide stay-at-home order was issued in Michigan, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation released a series of activity and coloring sheets for children at home.

Featuring Busy the bee, the sheets offer fun activities like mazes, name-that-market-vegetable and a quiz about Ann Arbor Parks. For instance, how many dog parks are there in Ann Arbor? And how old is the Ann Arbor Farmers Market?

Download the sheets here.

Ann Arbor Parks & Rec has recently added new activities in PDF format, including:

More sheets will continue to be added, so make sure to check the city parks website regularly.

