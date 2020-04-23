Ann Arbor space company awarded defense innovation contract amid COVID-19 pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Local tech company R2 Space, Inc. announced this week that it was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit.

The Department of Defense organization accelerates the adoption of innovative commercial technologies for the military and national security efforts.

DIU plans to accelerate R2 Space’s RADAR satellite technology which can image the earth at any time, including through clouds.

“R2 Space is excited to bring this contract to the State of Michigan,” CEO and co-founder of R2 Space, Reuben Sorensen, said in a statement. “Michigan brings unmatched depth in high-tech manufacturing. We will use this contract to showcase how America’s Trusted Foundry can deliver affordable and reliable satellite technology needed to help DoD address critical national security challenges.”

R2 Space established its headquarters in Ann Arbor’s historic Argus building in late 2019 with help from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Ann Arbor SPARK. Since last November, R2 Space has hired 18 people and plans to hire 20 more.

“Congratulations to R2 Space on this exciting new contract,” Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK, said in a statement. “Ann Arbor SPARK has worked with the company since it chose to locate here and continues to support its growth as it adds new people to its team. The Ann Arbor region is the ideal location for high tech companies that need a world-class engineering and manufacturing talent pool to fuel their success.”

Sorensen, a Michigan native, said he is proud to land such a significant contract during the trying COVID-19 pandemic.

“R2 Space is not only devoted to our current employees in this difficult time. We are looking to grow our family,” Sorensen said in a statement. “I’m proud to come home and build this company in a state defined by perseverance. COVID-19 will not slow down the R2 Team.”

For more information, visit www.r2space.com.

This story was sponsored by Ann Arbor SPARK.