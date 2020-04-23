'Om to Home’: Ann Arbor retailer launches cannabis delivery service
ANN ARBOR – Cannabis provisioning center Om of Medicine has launched its “Om to Home” medical and recreational cannabis delivery service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deliveries will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. within a 10-mile radius of its downtown store at 111 S. Main St., which is still offering curbside pick up.
Orders can be placed online or by calling 734-369-8255.
Deliveries require a $50 minimum purchase and cost $5. Delivery is free for orders over $100.
“Our drivers will be wearing masks, gloves, and constantly sanitizing – following similar sanitary protocols as if they were in store,” said a release.
Om of Medicine encourages customers to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds before departing for the dispensary or before your delivery arrives.
- Sanitize your government-issued ID before presenting it to the Om of Medicine employee.
- Provide exact change to pay for your order if possible.
- Wipe down all packaging with disinfectant when you return to your home.
- Thoroughly wash your hands again for 20 seconds before consuming any products.
For more information, visit www.omofmedicine.org.
