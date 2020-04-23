43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

'Om to Home’: Ann Arbor retailer launches cannabis delivery service

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Om of Medicine, Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Recreational Marijuana, Delivery, Curbside Pick Up, Business, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic
Om of Medicine product.
Om of Medicine product. (Om of Medicine)

ANN ARBOR – Cannabis provisioning center Om of Medicine has launched its “Om to Home” medical and recreational cannabis delivery service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deliveries will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. within a 10-mile radius of its downtown store at 111 S. Main St., which is still offering curbside pick up.

Orders can be placed online or by calling 734-369-8255.

Deliveries require a $50 minimum purchase and cost $5. Delivery is free for orders over $100.

“Our drivers will be wearing masks, gloves, and constantly sanitizing – following similar sanitary protocols as if they were in store,” said a release.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Om of Medicine encourages customers to adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Wash your hands for 20 seconds before departing for the dispensary or before your delivery arrives.
  • Sanitize your government-issued ID before presenting it to the Om of Medicine employee.
  • Provide exact change to pay for your order if possible.
  • Wipe down all packaging with disinfectant when you return to your home.
  • Thoroughly wash your hands again for 20 seconds before consuming any products.

For more information, visit www.omofmedicine.org.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: