'Om to Home’: Ann Arbor retailer launches cannabis delivery service

ANN ARBOR – Cannabis provisioning center Om of Medicine has launched its “Om to Home” medical and recreational cannabis delivery service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deliveries will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. within a 10-mile radius of its downtown store at 111 S. Main St., which is still offering curbside pick up.

Orders can be placed online or by calling 734-369-8255.

Deliveries require a $50 minimum purchase and cost $5. Delivery is free for orders over $100.

“Our drivers will be wearing masks, gloves, and constantly sanitizing – following similar sanitary protocols as if they were in store,” said a release.

Om of Medicine encourages customers to adhere to the following guidelines:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds before departing for the dispensary or before your delivery arrives.

Sanitize your government-issued ID before presenting it to the Om of Medicine employee.

Provide exact change to pay for your order if possible.

Wipe down all packaging with disinfectant when you return to your home.

Thoroughly wash your hands again for 20 seconds before consuming any products.

For more information, visit www.omofmedicine.org.