Wilma’s in Ann Arbor unexpectedly closes its doors permanently
Eatery, student study spot closes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown Ann Arbor’s go-to Instagrammable eatery Wilma’s has suddenly and permanently closed its doors in response to the novel coronavirus.
In an announcement on its social media pages and website, the eatery on East Washington Street thanked community members for their support over the years. The eatery also cited “exorbitant rent,” and social distancing restrictions as problems facing small businesses right now.
The announcement states:
“Due to… well… you know what… we have made the very difficult decision to not reopen this location as a response to the times and feasibility of surviving reopening with all of the challenges we are facing. Exorbitant rent. Social distancing restrictions placed on restaurants. Seating restrictions. Massive debt growing daily. And the great unknown. Small businesses are struggling right now and will continue to struggle as we recover from this world event which has impacted our industry in a significant way.”
Wilma’s temporarily closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a study spot for students known for its Instgrammable interior and menu items.
In 2011, the restaurant originally opened as Babo: A Market by Sava. In 2016 it transitioned to Fred’s and then changed its name to Wilma’s in 2019.
It was one of three restaurants owned by Ann Arbor restaurateur Sava Farrah under her company, SavCo Hospitality. The company also owns Sava’s and Aventura. The company’s fourth restaurant, Dixboro House, is under construction and has not opened.
