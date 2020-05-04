University Musical Society announces 2020-21 season

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan’s University Musical Society has announced its 142nd season that will run September through April 2021.

For over a century, UMS has been entertaining and introducing new ideas to audiences through the performing arts, including music, theater and dance.

As the state of Michigan plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UMS president Matthew VanBesien said the world-class arts society is eager to bring performances back to Ann Arbor.

“UMS has served as a present and positive force within our community throughout its 142-year history, providing purpose, perspective, and a sense of possibility and aspiration for all of us in trying times,” VanBesien said in a statement. “As we emerge from this particularly challenging time, we’re eager to continue our work convening people for the shared purpose of experiencing the beauty of performance and human expression.”

UMS president Matthew VanBesien. (jessemeria.com)

He added that UMS prioritizes the well-being of its audiences and artists and will “provide all flexibility and accommodation possible in the months ahead.”

Read: University Musical Society president discusses plans as COVID-19 looms over new season

Season highlights include the Berlin Philharmonic, the return of its Arab World series, a production of South Pacific in collaboration with U-M’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance and College of Literature, Science & the Arts and more.

The UMS season will kick off on Sept. 11 with a weekend of performances, including two programs from Paul Taylor Dance Company and a recital by world-famous violinist Itzhak Perlman on Sept. 13 at Hill Auditorium. The appearance will mark the 50th anniversary of Perlman’s first UMS debut. Perlman has performed eleven times in Ann Arbor in UMS programs.

To see the full 2020-21 schedule of events, visit www.ums.org/season.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!