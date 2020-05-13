Rep. Debbie Dingell: University of Michigan to receive more than $1M for rapid response coronavirus research

ANN ARBOR – Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) announced Wednesday that the University of Michigan will receive more than $1 million in funding to advance research efforts on the novel coronavirus.

The funds are part of the federal CARES Act, which Congress passed in March. The University of Michigan and Michigan State University have received several CARES Act-funded awards from the National Science Foundation as of May 10.

“Science and research are incredibly important at this time and will empower us to defeat this virus,” Dingell said in a news release. “We must always support science and it is great to see the University of Michigan is being entrusted to help lead these efforts.”

More information on NSF-funded programs and awards in Michigan can be found on the NSF state fact sheets.