University of Michigan institute awards COVID-19 research grants to seven teams

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Credit: Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy (Flickr)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Institute for Data Science (MIDAS) at the University of Michigan has awarded grants to seven interdisciplinary teams to fund different COVID-19 research projects.

Each team will receive up to $30,000 in funding through the MIDAS Propelling Original Data Science pilot funding program.

Research projects will use data science methods to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through researching better clinical decisions for in-patients, improved testing strategies, detection of high-risk communities and addressing healthcare inequality.

Projects will begin immediately and end by December.

Teams are from different departments including epidemiology, biostatistics, emergency medicine and the U-M School of Information among others.

The seven projects were chosen from 49 submissions.

