Ann Arbor Velo Club uses bike bingo to motivate members, support small business sponsors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Like cycling and bingo? The Ann Arbor Velo Club has created AAVC Bingo to keep its members motivated and moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bingo game is simple: Download an AAVC Bingo card and do five consecutive activities.

Activities range from making bike ride “Strava art” to ordering food from an Ann Arbor Velo Club sponsor.

Only one activity can be completed each day but “bonus squares” can be completed in addition to the activity squares.

Bingos can be made horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

“The bingo game is really easy to get into because some of the stuff doesn’t even have anything to do with cycling, “ said Ann Arbor Velo Club member Ty Corle, who created the AAVC Bingo card. “Some of it’s silly. We have things like wearing your helmet to the grocery store or taking a rest day, take a nap -- just stuff that’s fun and that people can take pictures of and share.”

Corle said that some of the activities are very challenging while others are just fun.

AAVC members who submit a completed bingo are entered into a weekly raffle, but a new bingo must be entered each week. Four winners will be selected and given $100 giftcards to businesses sponsoring the club for each raffle.

Raffles will happen on May 24 and 31. The game will end on May 31.

Find the bingo card here.

Corle said that the club bought $1200 giftcards to its sponsors for the Bingo game because many are small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Although they will not receive prizes, community members are still encouraged to having fun playing the game. They can share their photos with the cycling club social media accounts or by using #aavcbingo.

AAVC Bingo is the Ann Arbor Velo Club’s second challenge during the pandemic. The first game was a set of cycling “missions” ranging in difficulty. The club also awarded gift cards to members for this game.

Corle said that the cycling club is likely to have more events in the future, including different ride challenges.