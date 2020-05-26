Shakespeare in the Arb canceled as it prepares to mark 20th anniversary

ANN ARBOR – Summer in Nichols Arboretum is defined by the beautiful peony garden, long hikes and performances of Shakespeare in the Arb.

The unique live theater production has canceled its 2020 season that was set to run June 14 through July 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the collaboration between Matthaei Botanical Gardens, Nichols Arboretum and University of Michigan’s Residential College was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with an adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“We hope to bring this special 20th anniversary celebration of Shakespeare in the Arb back in 2021,” said organizers in on the event’s website. “In the meantime, we’ll be featuring special Shakespeare in the Arb content on our website and social media in June.”

Shakespeare in the Arb performances have no stage. Instead, actors guide the audience through the scenic 120-acre Nichols Arboretum, incorporating scenes of nature and vast panoramas into the play.

Each year, more than half the cast is made up of U-M students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the local community.

