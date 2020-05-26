University of Michigan releases video that explains coronavirus to children

ANN ARBOR – The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound effect on people around the world as many still remain in isolation with no clear understanding of when life will return to normal.

For small children experiencing school closures and months without play dates, the experience can be particularly confusing and difficult to grasp.

That’s why the University of Michigan School of Public Health created a video for children that provides scientifically accurate information in an engaging way with age-appropriate graphics.

“Coronavirus is a word people are talking about a lot lately,” is how the short video begins with a child narrator.

Its creators hope the video will spark constructive conversation about the virus in households with children ages 6 to 11.

“Packaging evidence-based information about the pandemic in a digestible way and delivering it directly to educators and education systems will benefit children, their teachers and their families,” Andria Eisman, a research assistant professor at the U-M School of Public Health, said in a news release.

“These brief resources focus on age-appropriate content, knowledge about the virus, and how to prevent its spread to empower kids and inspire them to act with their own agency.”

The video breaks down what the virus is and what terms like “social distancing” mean. It also calls young viewers to action to follow public health methods to provide both personal and community protection.

“Everyone is aware that life is different now, but children face unique challenges in managing how they respond,” Alison Miller, a developmental psychologist and associate professor of health behavior and health education at the School of Public Health, said in a news release.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

“Knowing more about the reason for these changes—the virus itself—can empower them to be able to articulate their own answer to why things are so different. This video is scientifically accurate while taking into account not only a child’s intellectual curiosity but also their emotional needs as they approach a difficult and increasingly personal subject matter.”

The video is accompanied by a website for kids and parents that acts as a family guide with additional resources for understanding the virus.

Both the video and family guide will be offered in Arabic, Chinese, French and Spanish.