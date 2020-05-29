Ann Arbor Jaycees cancels Fourth of July Parade and Summer Carnival over safety concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Jaycees has canceled its annual Fourth of July parade and Summer Carnival but will celebrate with a virtual event and contest.

In an email, the Ann Arbor Jaycees said that the events were canceled in order to keep participants and spectators safe.

In place of the parade, which would wind its way around downtown Ann Arbor, there will be a virtual event for families and community members to participate in.

Continuing the parade’s traditional bike decorating contest, community members are encouraged to submit photos or videos of their family-friendly decorated bikes.

Submissions will be accepted until June 19. Find submission rules here.

This year is the 30 year that the Ann Arbor Jaycees have held a Fourth of July parade. The organization will commemorate the virtual event with T-shirts, which can be bought for $15.

The Ann Arbor Jaycees Summer Carnival is usually held at Pioneer High School.

