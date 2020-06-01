VA Ann Arbor Fisher House first of its kind in Michigan

ANN ARBOR – The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System announced the opening of the first Fisher House built in the state of Michigan on Monday.

The VA Ann Arbor Fisher House is one of 87 Fisher Houses in the world, including in the U.S., Germany and the United Kingdom. The facilities act as a “home away from home” and provide free, temporary lodging to families of active duty service members and caregivers of veterans.

Those who are undergoing care at VA Ann Arbor’s medical center or receive a Veterans Health Administration authorized hospital stay in the area are welcome to stay at the Fisher House.

The Fisher House is a short walk away from the VA Ann Arbor Medical Center and will enable family members to be near their loved one during a hospitalization.

Inside the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House. (VA Ann Arbor)

The 13,400 square foot home can accommodate up to 16 families per night. Its spacious guest suite with a private bathroom can host up to four family members. Guests will share a modern laundry room, fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, family room, large dining room and an outdoor patio.

Each suite is furnished with smart TV’s, telephones, DVD players and alarm clocks. Free Wi-Fi can be accessed throughout the home.

Nonprofit organization Fisher House Michigan raised more than $7 million of its $20 million goal to fund construction of any Fisher House built in Michigan. Fisher House Foundation completed construction on the house and gifted it to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Construction began in late April 2019 and the groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 14, 2019.

