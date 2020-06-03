Fundraise for a chance to rappel off Graduate Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County-based nonprofit Friends In Deed has partnered with Over The Edge for a one-of-a-kind fundraising event in downtown Ann Arbor later this season.

On Sept. 5, participants who raise enough money for the event will have the chance to rappel down the 14-story Graduate Ann Arbor hotel.

Friends In Deed supports families throughout the county who are in crisis and experiencing transportation issues, are in need of utilities assistance and basic furniture. Friends In Deed also offers programs designed to lift families out of poverty.

Interested in getting involved? Start fundraising here.

For more information, to nominate a friend or colleague or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit the event’s website.

