Ann Arbor playgrounds, skatepark to open on Monday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Ann Arbor Public Schools have closed all playgrounds and play structures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Ann Arbor Public Schools)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The city of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation department has announced that it will reopen public playgrounds around the city and the Ann Arbor Skatepark on Monday, June 8.

The announcement was made after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer rescinded Michigan’s stay-home order on June 1.

According to the announcement, structures and equipment at the playgrounds and skatepark are not cleaned or sanitized so residents are encouraged to use increased safety measures like social distancing.

Signage around the playgrounds and skatepark will be updated and an announcement relating to outdoor public pools and day camps is planned for next week.

