Ann Arbor Velo Club launches new “Not Everesting” cycle challenge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Velo Club has launched a new “Not Everesting” cycling challenge for its members.
Until June 15, AAVC members can submit an activity report of themselves “Everesting” -- a challenge in which cyclists ride up a hill for 60 minutes without stopping.
The goal of the AAVC’s challenge is to gain as much elevation as possible in a single ride.
Rides by members must be completed and submitted by 8 p.m. on June 15.
Find the challenge rules here.
Participants who enter an activity report through Strava are entered into a raffle for 12 Walz caps.
Non-members in the Ann Arbor community are encouraged to participate in the challenge but must be AAVC members to be eligible for the prizes
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ann Arbor Velo Club has created different challenges for its members to participate in; however, non-members can still participate in the challenges and showoff their results.
AAVC Treasurer and all-around great guy @jmiessner modeling one of the sweet AAVC @WalzCaps we will be raffling off to @AAVCRacing members who complete this week's Not Everesting challenge. Details at https://t.co/OO3gjnMLLQ pic.twitter.com/WmsNWM1uU2— Ann Arbor Velo Club (@AAVCRacing) June 8, 2020
