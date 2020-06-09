Ann Arbor Velo Club launches new “Not Everesting” cycle challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Velo Club has launched a new “Not Everesting” cycling challenge for its members.

Until June 15, AAVC members can submit an activity report of themselves “Everesting” -- a challenge in which cyclists ride up a hill for 60 minutes without stopping.

The goal of the AAVC’s challenge is to gain as much elevation as possible in a single ride.

Rides by members must be completed and submitted by 8 p.m. on June 15.

Find the challenge rules here.

Participants who enter an activity report through Strava are entered into a raffle for 12 Walz caps.

Non-members in the Ann Arbor community are encouraged to participate in the challenge but must be AAVC members to be eligible for the prizes

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ann Arbor Velo Club has created different challenges for its members to participate in; however, non-members can still participate in the challenges and showoff their results.

