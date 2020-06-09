Michigan Medicine ranked no. 5 best hospital system U.S., no. 15 in the world

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Medicine hospital system in Ann Arbor has been named as the fifth best hospital in the United States and the 15th best hospital in the world by Newsweek.

The announcement was made on Monday when Newsweek released its 2020 World’s Best Hospitals list.

For its annual rankings, Newsweek and its partner, Statistia Inc. looked at recommendations from medical experts, results of patient surveys and key performance indicators like patient safety, readmission rates and hygiene measures.

“It’s our organization’s mission to advance health to serve Michigan and the world, and it’s an honor to be ranked in this year’s World’s Best Hospitals ranking,” Marschall S. Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine and dean of the University of Michigan Medical School said in a statement. “We are pleased to be deemed an international health care leader.”

To created the rankings, leading hospitals in 21 countries around the world were given a weighted score which was then validated by an independent board of experts and a medical journalist.

The four top hospital systems in the United States were the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio; Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts; and The John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital were ranked as the top three hospitals globally.

Find the full list of hospital and ranking methodology here.