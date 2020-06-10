Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum launches Camp-at-Home program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum in downtown Ann Arbor has launched a new program to make sure that children in the area are engaging with science while at home.

Starting June 22, the new Unity in Learning Camp-at-Home program helps children to explore outside of their homes and discover STEM through videos, activities, guides and materials kits.

Camp-at-Home sessions will start on June 22. Sessions last for five days and cost $40 per session. Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science & Nature Center members will only pay $35.

Each session includes five days-worth of science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities through step-by-step videos, short videos about specific concepts, a parents’ guide and a free materials kit.

Activities have been designed to be done independently but some will require caregiver supervision or help. Activities can take been 10 minutes to 45 minutes to complete.

Materials kits need to be ordered in advance of the individual Camp-at-Home sessions.

As of now, four different Camp-at-Home sessions have been announced:

AAHOM is offering optional add-ons for purchase along with the Camp-at-Home experiences. These options include group video calls with other campers for $10 per week or live interactive lessons with camp educators for $5 per week.

The hands-on museum has also put together different starter kits for families interested in doing activities on their own. Currently, there are STEM starter kits available for $45 and art starter kits available for $35.

Learn more about the Camp-at-Home sessions and starter kits here.