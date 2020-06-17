Submit your family-friendly photos, videos for virtual Ann Arbor 4th of July Parade

ANN ARBOR – Although the traditional Ann Arbor 4th of July Parade has been canceled this year due to health concerns, the Ann Arbor Jaycees have pivoted to a virtual event.

To make it as interactive as possible, the group has issued an open call for community photo and video submissions. The deadline for submissions has been extended to Wednesday, June 24, and residents are asked to submit family-friendly content. The original deadline was Friday, June 19.

“Submissions can be a short and simple ‘Happy 4th of July!’ or a performance like you would put on in the parade,” wrote the Jaycees in an email to the community. “We do ask that you limit your videos to 1 minute and 30 seconds.”

The parade’s annual bike decorating contest for kids will continue this year. Anyone who participates is asked to send in photos or videos of their creations.

To submit photos or videos, click here.

Follow updates on how to stream the virtual parade on July 4th on the Ann Arbor Jaycees Facebook page and on the group’s event website.

T-shirts to commemorate the event by Underground Printing are now on sale. To purchase a shirt, click here.

