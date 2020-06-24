University of Michigan Museum of Natural History seeks community input on environmental issues

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For an upcoming forum on environmental data, the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History needs your help.

The museum is asking the public to take part in a 12-question survey about opinions and needs for accessing data on environmental issues and their relationships to social justice.

Issues on the survey range from energy and water quality, transportation and loss of biodiversity to climate change.

Answers to the survey will help the UMMNH create better conversations with academics, local government and local nonprofit or grassroots organizations.

Find the survey here.

