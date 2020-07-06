At Home with Literati virtual event to host author Sara Schaff July 21

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nostalgia. Grieving. Financial insecurity. Twenty-first-century womanhood.

These are some of the themes found in “The Invention of Love,” the latest collection by author and University of Michigan alumna Sara Schaff.

At 7 p.m on July 21, Schaff will be joined in conversation with author and U-M lecturer Greg Schutz to discuss the collection of stories during an At Home with Literati virtual event.

Hosted by Ann Arbor’s Literati, the virtual event will be held through Zoom. A link to the event can be found here.

Schaff is a graduate of Brown University and received her Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Michigan. Her last book, “Say Something Nice About Me” was a finalist for the CLMP Firecracker Award in fiction and a 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Award for short fiction.

Currently, she is an assistant professor at SUNY Plattsburgh but has taught at Oberlin College, the University of Michigan and St. Lawrence University, as well as in China, Colombia and Northern Ireland.

Here is the summary for “The Invention of Love” from Schaff’s website:

“What is love, if not an invention—not just a human instinct but an artful construction? The women who people The Invention of Love, Sara Schaff’s second story collection, long to conceive of themselves as artists, as lovers, as good sisters and daughters—while contending with financial insecurity and the reality of twenty-first century womanhood. A college student finds her voice as an artist through a tiny lie. A woman grieves her mother’s death by shopping for houses she can’t afford and will never live in. Against the backdrop of the 2016 election, a copywriter contends with misogyny in the workplace by using that very misogyny against her incompetent male boss. Nostalgic for the women they were or might have been—or still might yet become—their stories illuminate the moments where everything changes—even when what changes is how we must see our futures.”

The At Home with Literati series connects authors to audiences through virtual events and book clubs.

Find the schedule for Literati’s virtual events here.