Ypsilanti man accused of stabbing in downtown Ann Arbor faces charges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 25-year-old man from Ypsilanti is facing charges related to the stabbing of a man from Redford in downtown Ann Arbor.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday on the 400 block of East Liberty, according to a statement from the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Dvon Leetorrey Ballard of Ypsilanti was identified as a suspect and arrested at the scene, according to police. He was arraigned on Monday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office with one felony count of assault with intent to murder and one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Witnesses told investigators that the two men started arguing in Liberty Plaza. The argument continued until the men reach the 400 block of East Liberty where the stabbing occurred, police said.

The man from Redford, 39, suffered multiple stab wounds to the head and body and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Information obtained by officers suggests the men “may have some level of acquaintance with each other” but the motive for the stabbing and relationship between them is still under investigation.

Ballard’s bond was set at $25,000.

Witnesses or those with additional information are asked to contact Detective Monroe at 734-794-6930, ext. 49308 or by emailing dmonroe@a2gov.org. Anonymous tips can be left on the TIP line at 734-794-6939 or by emailing tips@a2gov.org.

