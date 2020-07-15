Hospice of Michigan, Arbor Hospice to hold Camp Good Grief virtually in August

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor-based Arbor Hospice and Hospice of Michigan are working together to offer this year’s Camp Good Grief online for free on Aug.15.

The virtual camp will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is intended for children and teens ages 8-17. Previously an annual one-day retreat, the camp helps children who are coping with grief after experiencing the death of a loved one.

Attendees at Virtual Camp Good Grief will have a chance to address their feelings, participate in grief education and emotional support activities, and interact with others going through similar experiences.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely tough on all of us, especially children. Add the fact that many of these kids are experiencing the loss of a loved one, and that’s a lot of emotion happening at the same time,” said Karen Monts, director of grief support services for Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice in a press release.

“This new virtual format is an advantage simply because logistics no longer present a barrier, allowing us to reach families from all corners of the state.”

Activities will be administered by qualified grief professionals and music therapists from Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice. Supplies for the camp will be provided to participants for free.

Prior to Virtual Camp Good Grief, an education session for parents and guardians will be provided about the virtual format and about what children can expect during the camp.

Space for the free virtual camp is limited so participants must register by July 31. Register at hom.convio.net/virtualcamp.

Arbor Hospice and Hospice of Michigan are both members of NorthStar Care Community and provide palliative care, emotional support services and pediatric hospice care among many other services.

Learn more about Camp Good Grief here.