LaLa’s pop-up diner opens in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Standard Bistro & Larder is switching gears and is introducing LaLa’s, a new pop-up restaurant, in its place.

LaLa’s opened Friday, July 17, and serves comfort food in a more casual setting than The Standard. The pop-up restaurant is only open on weekends, with dinner service Fridays and Saturdays, and brunch offerings Saturday and Sunday mornings.

LaLa’s is a passion project of executive chef and general manager Allie Lyttle. While the pop-up is currently planned for the summer, the goal is for LaLa’s to become the concept for the restaurant going forward.

The pop-up restaurant has a ten item dinner menu and a ten item brunch menu, both of which will see changes every week.

“Some old favorites will stick around, but the majority of the menu will be different every week,” said Lyttle.

Part of the rebrand includes changing the look of the restaurant. Lyttle said: “We have an awesome art exhibit by local artist Gary Horton, with a bright colorful vibe. It’s a new facelift for the building.”

Lala's new interior with artwork by Gary Horton. (Courtesy of Allie Lyttle) (Lala's Ann Arbor)

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

LaLa’s is taking several precautions to follow CDC guidelines, including temperature checks on staff, QR code virtual menus, and foot handles on the doors. The indoor dining space is open, but patio space and curbside pickup are also still available.

“We’ve been as safe as humanly possible, and we want people to know they can feel comfortable coming here.” Lyttle said. “While this may not be the best time to open a new concept, we all believe in it and think it’s something the community needs and wants if they give us a chance.”

More information on hours and menu options are available on LaLa’s website, here.