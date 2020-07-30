Ann Arbor’s Literati to host Mike Birbiglia, John Waters for virtual author events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore will welcome comedian Mike Birbiglia and director John Waters to its At Home with Literati virtual authors series.

Hosted by the Ann Arbor bookshop, the virtual series has been connecting readers to over 100 authors since April.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, Birbiglia and poet J. Hope Stein will discuss their new book “The New One,” which is adapted from Birbiglia’s Broadway show of the same name. The book includes poems from Stein and Birbiglia’s notes and stories on navigating parenthood.

Tickets for the July 31 event start at $29.68 and include access to the virtual event and a hardcover copy of “The New One,” which can be picked up at Literati or shipped.

Next week! @birbigs and @PoetryCrush virtually visit! Tickets include a hardcover copy of The New One and are available now: https://t.co/EIB3sN3KHj — Literati Bookstore (@LiteratiBkstore) July 23, 2020

Literati will then host Waters at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. He will discuss his book “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder,” with Literati bookseller and podcast host Sam Krowchenko.

Using personal stories, cameos from famous personalities and unseen photos, the book touches on failing upward in Hollywood, developing musical taste and Water’s experiences.

Tickets are $19.08 and include a paperback copy of “Mr-Know-It-All”, which can be picked up at Literati or shipped.

At Home with Literati events are held over Zoom.

Prior to closing its doors in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Literati regularly hosted book clubs and its Literati Presents series. The bookshop plans to announce tickets to additional fall events soon.

Literati Bookstore is at 124 E Washington. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays.