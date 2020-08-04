Miller Avenue in Ann Arbor closed for construction starting Wednesday

ANN ARBOR. Mich. – It’s a new week, and here in Ann Arbor that means new road closures.

Here’s the latest announcement from the city of Ann Arbor about the Miller Avenue closure:

Miller Avenue at First Street

Wednesday, Aug. 5–Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Miller Avenue will be closed at the intersection of First Street beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 to allow underground water main installation as part of the DDA’s First and Ashley Improvements Project. Westbound traffic will be detoured southbound on Main Street to westbound on Huron Street to northbound on Seventh Street to Miller Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be detoured southbound on Seventh Street to eastbound on Huron Street to northbound on Main Street to Miller Avenue. Local traffic will be maintained between Seventh Street and First Street and between First Street and Main Street.

Pedestrian through-traffic will be maintained on one side of the street at all times.

Find more information on Ann Arbor traffic closures here.

