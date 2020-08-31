Intersection of Miller Avenue and First Street in Ann Arbor to close for construction

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – If you are commuting to work downtown, give yourself some extra time.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the section of Miller Avenue intersecting with First Street will be closed due to construction. Westbound and eastbound traffic will be rerouted to avoid the intersection.

The construction is part of the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority’s First and Ashley Improvements Project.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Miller Avenue at First Street:

Tuesday, Sept. 1–Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Miller Avenue will be closed at the intersection of First Street to allow underground water main tie-in installation as part of the DDA’s First and Ashley Improvements Project.

Westbound traffic will be detoured southbound on Main Street to westbound on Huron Street to northbound on Seventh Street to Miller Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be detoured southbound on Seventh Street to eastbound on Huron Street to northbound on Main Street to Miller Avenue. Local traffic will be maintained between Seventh Street and First Street and between First Street and Main Street.

Pedestrian through-traffic will be maintained on one side of the street at all times.

