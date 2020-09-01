City of Ann Arbor releases next steps in search for new city administrator

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor has announced the next steps in its search to find and hire a new city administrator.

Over the course of the next few days, community members can submit questions for the three remaining candidates.

Candidates will record their answers which will be available to view until Sept. 9 through the city administrator candidate webpage.

Community members can also meet the three candidates virtually through small group Zoom meetings. The online meetings will be 20 minutes and will be held at the following times.

Cara Pavlicek - Thursday, Sept. 3 from 2-4 p.m.

Tom Crawford - Friday, Sept. 4 from 2-4 p.m.

Eric Wobser - Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 2-4 p.m.

The fourth city administrator candidate, Joyce Parker, withdrew from further consideration.

Fill out this form to submit questions or sign up for a small group meeting.

Find candidate information including resumes, cover letters and Q&A videos here.

All four candidates were interviewed on Aug. 20. Four days later, a special city council session was held to discuss finalists and the next steps towards hiring a city administrator. The council decided to proceed with all four candidates after much debate.

In June, Ann Arbor City Council began searching for a replacement for former city administrator Howard Lazarus, who was fired without cause in February through a vote of 7-4.

