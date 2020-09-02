Zingerman’s BAKE! launches bakery classes online

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn how to make breads, pastries, tarts, cakes and cookies from the comfort of home with virtual classes from BAKE!.

Launched by the hands-on teaching bakery in Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Bakehouse, the online courses help participants learn to hone their baking skills, ask questions and learn about ingredients.

BAKE! classes are limited to 12 or fewer households who follow an instructor through Zoom. Participants are emailed a class guide, recipes, a grocery list and a Zoom invitation before each class.

“An international community of bakers is forming. We’ve had students from across the globe in our first virtual classes – home bakers are tuning in everywhere from Israel and India to Germany and New Zealand,” said Sara Molinaro, principal and lead instructor of BAKE!, in a release.

“As much as we’ll always love our in-person classes, it’s been so fun to instruct and encourage our students virtually.”

BAKE! has been offering hands-on baking and cooking classes for 15 years. Virtual classes are intended for the whole household so that everyone can participate.

Classes range from french baguettes and Black Forest Torte to BAKE!’s popular “Fancy Schmancy Holiday Cookie” class.

Find the virtual class schedule here.