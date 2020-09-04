Huron River Watershed Council fundraiser to support Ann Arbor area businesses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Although its in-person Suds on the River celebration is a no-go this year, the Huron River Watershed Council has poured its efforts into a virtual program that helps Ann Arbor businesses.

Participants of the Suds for the River fundraiser will take themselves on a self-guided tour of Ann Arbor area breweries and eateries and while unlocking discounts courtesy of their tour passport.

The fundraiser will run from Sept. 10 to Oct. 31.

Here’s how it works:

After participants purchase a ticket online for $35 or more, the Huron River Watershed Council will mail a passport booklet for participating locations.

As tour participants visit and dine at different businesses, they have the passport stamped.

Once participants fill up their passport, they send it back to the Watershed Council to be entered into a prize drawing.

Participants who visit four locations are entered into a contest to win one of three grand prize drawings.

Passports have to be signed or stamped and returned to HRWC via email or mail by Nov. 5 to be considered for prizes.

Purchase fundraiser tickets here.

There will also be pop-up mini-challenges from area businesses for participants.

Participating businesses include Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery, Bløm Meadworks, eat Ann Arbor, Pretzel Bell and YORK.

In previous years, tickets for the annual Suds on the River event have ranged in price from $100 to $500.

About the Huron River Watershed Council

The HRWC is an environmental nonprofit coalition of businesses, community members, local governments and organizations dedicated to river protection. It is served the Huron River Watershed area in southeast Michigan since 1965.