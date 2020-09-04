YMCA to provide all-day child care this fall in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor YMCA has announced a new all-day child care program for school-age children in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

The YMCA Virtual Learning Labs program offers scheduled child care and a supervised place to learn as families adapt to hybrid school schedules.

The Learning Labs are open to students in kindergarten through third grade. Curriculum includes get-up-and-move exercises, relationship-building activities and light academic support for students attending online classes.

The program will have one staff member for every 10 students and will follow state, local and CDC safety guidelines, according to the Ann Arbor YMCA. During the program, participants and staff will stay socially distanced, wear masks and be assigned to small groups in order to limit possible exposure.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Prior to each program day, attendees must pass a health screening and must be illness free.

“Many parents who have to report to work on-site require childcare and light academic support for their kids, especially with local schools teaching students virtually this fall,” said Toni Kayumi, president and CEO of Ann Arbor YMCA.

“Our YMCA Virtual Learning Labs and Child Development Centers are here to help families care for their children during the coronavirus crisis, and we even have financial assistance available for those in need.”

YMCA Virtual Learning Labs in Ann Arbor will start on Sept. 14 at the downtown Ann Arbor YMCA branch at 400 W. Washington St. Labs start on Sept. 21 at the Ypsilanti Township Community Center at 2025 E. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti.

Registration is now open. Find applications and program information here.

Limited openings are also available at the Ann Arbor YMCA Child Development Center, Glacier Hills YMCA Child Development Center and Ypsilanti YMCA Child Development Center.