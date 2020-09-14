University of Michigan ranked No. 3 top public school in country

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has held onto its spot as the No. 3 top public school in the nation for the second year in a row, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publisher released its annual Best Colleges rankings on Monday.

U-M trailed University of California - Los Angeles and University of California - Berkeley, which ranked first and second, respectively.

Overall, U-M ranks 24th of all schools nationally. It also tied for No. 3 for Best Undergraduate Business Programs, No. 8 for Best Colleges for Veterans and No. 6 for Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs.

U.S. News & World Report calculates its rankings based on a number of factors, including graduation and retention rates, graduate indebtedness, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

University of Michigan has an undergraduate enrollment of 31,266 and costs $15,948 for in-state students and $52,266 for out-of-state students. It received an overall score of 80 out of 100.