City of Ann Arbor expands e-bike discounts with local shops

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor is expanding its electric bike discount program, which it originally launched in July.

Part of the Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations, the partnership program with Human Electric Hybrids in Kerrytown has expanded to include Arbor Vacuum.

The locally-owned small appliance store on Carpenter Road is selling IZIP e-bikes, which include commuter, cruiser and mountain bikes. As part of the city’s sustainability goals, Arbor Vacuum is offering $100 off all e-bikes. Customers can also enjoy discounts on two e-bike models at Human Electric Hybrids.

To secure the discount, customers only need to mention the discount program at check out. The e-bike program is part of A2ZERO -- the city’s push to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Decreasing reliance on fossil-fuel powered vehicles, increasing use of public transit and increasing micro-mobility options, including making it easier for people to walk and bike, are tools that can help achieve significant emissions reductions in the transportation sector,” Sustainability and Innovations Manager Missy Stults said in a statement.

To learn more about the program, discounted products and participating vendors, visit www.a2gov.org/evs.

Human Electric Hybrids is at 410 N. 4th Ave.

Arbor Vacuum is at 2990 Carpenter Rd.