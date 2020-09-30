City of Ann Arbor asking for public input on potential affordable housing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor wants community members to share their thoughts on the redevelopment of four city-owned properties.

The properties have been identified for their potential as future affordable housing.

The surveys give community members a chance to provide feedback about each of the locations and will be open until Dec. 14.

Surveys can be taken for just one or all of the locations. Each takes between five to seven minutes.

The sites are:

121 E. Catherine St. (4th Avenue and Catherine Street parking lot)

353 S. Main St. (Main Street and East William Street parking lot)

309 S. Ashley St. (Ashley Street and West William Street parking lot)

721 N. Main (a 5.26-acre site used for municipal parking)

Community input can also be given during three live virtual sessions held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1; Nov. 9 and Dec. 10.

Sessions will be held through Zoom.

The city is currently in the conceptual design phase for the redevelopment.

Learn more about the redevelopment sites at community-engagement-annarbor.com/