City of Ann Arbor awards sustainability grants to 11 community organizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor has announced that Sustaining Ann Arbor Together (SA2T) grants have been awarded to 11 community-based organizations over the course of the past summer and fall.

The organizations have been given grants based on their efforts to advance community sustainability, including food distribution and community lunch programs, sheltering services, literacy programs, therapeutic art programs, community play spaces and the creation of community gardens.

Organizations awarded the SA2T grants are:

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

Peace Neighborhood Center

Children’s Literacy Network

Michigan Ability Partners

Northside Community Center

Arrowwood Hills Community Center

Bryant Community Center

Creekside Court Community Center

Miller Manor

Baker Commons

Avalon Housing

“The Sustaining Ann Arbor Together Grant program is an important vehicle for supporting our community’s innovation and creativity as it relates to advancing local sustainability and climate action,” said City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations manager Missy Stults in a release.

“We are honored to award these grants to so many community partners who are doing exceptional work to keep our community and neighborhoods strong and accessible to all.”

SA2T grants were created to support sustainability activities and programs created by community and neighborhood groups, according to the release. The grant program has $100,000 that is divided into grants of $10,000 or less and awarded to local projects.

Projects eligible for grants must align with goals outlined in the city’s 2013 Sustainability Framework.

